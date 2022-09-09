Palaniswami’s claim of DMK MLAs being in touch with him is comic relief, says CM Stalin

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

At a time, when the AIADMK MLAs themselves “were not talking” with Edappadi K. Palaniswami, his claims that some DMK MLAs were in touch with him was nothing but a comic relief, said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M. K. Stalin in Madurai on Friday.

Presiding over the wedding function of Minister P. Moorthy’s son, he said the AIADMK had split into two factions. For one camp, Mr. Palaniswami’s supporters had elected him as ‘temporary’ or ‘interim’ general secretary. When his position in the party itself was temporary, he had no locus standi to comment on the DMK or its functionaries. Just to make sure that he was not forgotten, he made such remarks, Mr. Stalin said amidst laughter from the audience.

Wheras the DMK was not only strong, but also united. The party’s victories in consecutive elections held in the State was an acknowledgment of this, he said. The trend would continue in the future too, he believed and added only now the people were confident that a working government was at the helm of affairs in Fort St. George, the headquarters of the TN government’s administrative offices.

Recalling his remarks made to the media persons shortly after assuming office, he said that he had stated then, “from now on, I will work for all the people of Tamil Nadu irrespective of who voted for me or not...”

From the very first day of assuming office as the Chief Minister in 2021, he said that he has been working hard that he had no time to waste on issues which did not concern the common man.

According to him, the DMK had emerged to the top not only in the elections held in Tamil Nadu, but also in the administration and governance that the entire nation looked back, which he described as - TN Model. The people were confident over the functioning of the DMK government. “ I have been seeing for myself these days when I toured the State...” he said.

Praising his cabinet colleagues, Mr. Stalin said that everyone of them vied with one another in fulfilling the promises made during the electioneering to the people. For instance, the TN Registration and Commercial Taxes Department held by Mr Moorthy had not only revamped the infrastructure and simplified the rules, but also roped in revenue to the government, which has been a first of its kind of sorts to the State exchequer.

The CM went on to say that a whopping ₹13,913 crore had been earned to the treasury from the Registration Department. The ministry officials had streamlined many facilities for the visiting public at the Sub-Registrar’s Offices across the State. The offices were made user friendly for differently-abled persons. Senior citizens were given priority during the registration et al, had been appreciated by the people.

The CM said that the people of Tamil Nadu can be rest assured that the government under his leadership would work 24x7 for the welfare of the State and pooh-poohed the claims of his political rivals that the State administration was doing nothing for the development. “ People, who could not stomach the popularity of this government, were trying all tricks to mislead, but the officials and ministers in the cabinet would perform well and hard,” he asserted.