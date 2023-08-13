HamberMenu
Palaniswami hits out at CM Stalin over Cauvery water share issue

August 13, 2023 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should have insisted on the release of Cauvery water by the Karnataka government, ruled by the Congress, as a pre-condition for his party to join the Opposition’s INDIA alliance, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami said on Sunday.

Interacting with journalists in Madurai after inspecting the venue for the party’s golden jubilee conference, to be held on August 20, he said AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal had laid down a condition that only if the Congress agreed to support the AAP against the Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance in Parliament, his party would join the INDIA.

Noting that the Congress had to fall in line with the AAP, Mr. Palaniswami said that Mr. Stalin, like Mr. Kejriwal, should have placed a condition before the Congress that only if Cauvery water was released every month as per the direction of Supreme Court, the DMK would join the alliance.

“If he had made such a condition, water would have been released now. He should have raised the issue with the Water Resources Minister of Karnataka when he met him during his visit to Bengaluru to attend the INDIA meeting. But, he is not bothered about the problem of the people, the State or the farmers,” Mr. Palaniswami said. On Governor R.N. Ravi’s remarks that he was against giving assent to the NEET exemption Bill, the former Chief Minister said it revealed that the DMK had been cheating the people with the promise of getting exemption for the State from the test.

He said that during the 2021 Assembly election, the DMK promised that cancelling NEET [in the State] would be the first action of the Chief Minister upon coming to power. However, the Supreme Court has already given its verdict in favour of NEET. Just because the people were ignorant of the laws, they [the DMK] cheated the people, he added.

“What efforts has the DMK taken in Parliament to fulfil its promise?,” he asked.

