Efforts under way to restore Vaiyapuri tank in Palani

March 12, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - PALANI

The Hindu Bureau
The Vaiyapuri tank being cleaned in Palani on Sunday.

Efforts are on to restore the Vaiyapuri tank, which is located in the heart of Palani. The tank, spread over an area of 300 acres near the Thiru Avinankudi Temple, was once more than 1,000 acres, said Palani Divisional Revenue Officer S. Sivakumar.

Devotees during the Panguni Uthiram festival had the ritual of taking the tank water as ‘theertham’ to be offered at the temple. The tank still is the main source of irrigation supply to six other tanks in the nearby villages including Manoor, Kothaimangalam, Ayyampuli etc.

“Even boating services were allowed in 2012. But over the years, due to encroachments and letting off untreated wastewater, the tank lost its sheen,” he said. The tank is now home to a thick vegetation of water hyacinth, as well as bone-dry in one part of it which is filled with garbage while a few ‘seemai karuvelam’ trees are found on its periphery.

“Over 5o tonne of waste, including plastic covers, bottles, were cleared on the drive undertaken on Saturday that covered around three acres of the tank. The drive will continue in phases,” said Mr Sivakumar. Members of Vaiyapuri Tank Farmer’s Association, volunteers, Fire and Rescue Service personnel and Palani Municipality staff were engaged in the cleanup.

The official said that a proposal to set up a Sewage Treatment Plant in the tank is on the anvil.

