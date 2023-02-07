ADVERTISEMENT

Contract workers demand disbursal of salary in full

February 07, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - PALANI

The Hindu Bureau

Workers stage a protest at Government Hospital in Palani on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Workers on contract at Government Hospital in Palani, along with members of Adi Tamizhar Peravai, staged a sit-in protest on the GH premises here on Tuesday demanding disbursal of salary in full.

Over 30 members, including housekeeping staff and security, demanded that they be paid ₹550 a day as per the contract instead of ₹229. “It is impossible to run a family with such meagre wages. Further, we are not allowed to take leave even on Sundays and are threatened salary cut, if we take it,” said R. Ulaganathan, a housekeeping staff.

Alleging that they were not given right equipment, the protestors said they should not be forced to unclog commodes in the maternity ward. They also urged the State government to provide an incentive of ₹15,000 to those who worked during COVID-19 pandemic.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

They said that despite petitioning the Collector and other officials for the past three months, no action had been taken.

Tahsildar Sasikumar held talks with the protestors and assured them of holding talks between them and the contractor soon. The protestors have resolved to resume the protest if the talks did not yield desired results.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US