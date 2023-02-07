Contract workers demand disbursal of salary in full

February 07, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - PALANI

Workers on contract at Government Hospital in Palani, along with members of Adi Tamizhar Peravai, staged a sit-in protest on the GH premises here on Tuesday demanding disbursal of salary in full.

Over 30 members, including housekeeping staff and security, demanded that they be paid ₹550 a day as per the contract instead of ₹229. “It is impossible to run a family with such meagre wages. Further, we are not allowed to take leave even on Sundays and are threatened salary cut, if we take it,” said R. Ulaganathan, a housekeeping staff.

Alleging that they were not given right equipment, the protestors said they should not be forced to unclog commodes in the maternity ward. They also urged the State government to provide an incentive of ₹15,000 to those who worked during COVID-19 pandemic.

They said that despite petitioning the Collector and other officials for the past three months, no action had been taken.

Tahsildar Sasikumar held talks with the protestors and assured them of holding talks between them and the contractor soon. The protestors have resolved to resume the protest if the talks did not yield desired results.