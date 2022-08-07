Madurai

Rope car service resumes at Palani

Staff Reporter PALANI August 07, 2022 20:24 IST
Updated: August 07, 2022 21:14 IST

Rope car service at Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple in Palani resumed on Saturday after nearly two months of annual maintenance.

A special puja was performed before the rope car service resumed from the rope car station at the foothills.

The facility was suspended on June 16 for taking up the annual maintenance under which the shaft was replaced, said N. Naratajan, Joint Commissioner and Executive Officer of the temple.

“A team from IIT Chennai oversaw the maintenance work in which the steel rope, clutch and wheels were checked,” he added. The cars were also given a fresh coat of paint.

There are eight cabin cars that could carry four people in each car.

It is operated between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. with one hour break from 1.30 p.m. The temple authorities are collecting ₹50 per head for one way trip.

The car would take less than three minutes to cover a distance of 320 meters between the hilltop temple from the foothills.

The rope car facility was introduced in 2004.

