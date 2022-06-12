Vaikasi Visakam celebrated with religious fervour

A holy car procession taken out on the occasion of Vaikasi Visakam at Palani on Sunday.

Thousands of devotees participated in the holy car procession held on the occasion of Vaikasi Visakam at Sri Periyanayaki Amman Temple in Palani on Sunday evening.

Lord Muthukumarasamy, accompanied by His consorts–Valli and Deivanai–perched on a decorated holy car strolled along the streets of the four car streets in a grand manner and blessed the devotees.

A large number of devotees, who had come from far and wide, participated in the car festival and eagerly pulled the car from the base while energetically chanting ‘Arohara’.

Earlier in the day, special abhishekams and aradhanas were performed to Lord Muthukumarasamy and Goddesses – Valli and Deivanai – with milk, honey, panchamirtham, paneer, sandalwood etc and to the holy car.

A large inflow of devotees was recorded at the Dhandayuthapani Swamy temple throughout the 10-day festival.

This year’s Vaikasi Visakam festival began with the flag hoisting ceremony held at Sri Periyanayaki Amman Temple, popularly known as the ‘Oor Kovil,’ in the temple town on May 6.

One of the main highlighted ceremonies of the festival–the celestial wedding of Lord Muthukumarasamy with Goddesses Valli and Deivanai was held on Saturday.

Special trains were operated for the benefit of the devotees.

‘Vaikasi Visakam’ is celebrated every year with religious fervour in the Tamil month of ‘Vaikasi’ at the Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple in Palani–the third house of Lord Muruga’s six holy abodes.

Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple Joint Commissioner N. Natarajan, temple staff, and devotees attended the religious festival.