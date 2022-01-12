Devotees not allowed to take part in temple events

PALANI

12 January 2022 19:57 IST

Padayatris who trek from various towns to the hill temple are devastated

The Tamil Nadu government’s decision to prevent devotees and padayatris from taking part in the 10-day annual “Thai Poosam” festival has come as a rude shock.

Devotees would not be allowed to take part in the temple events taking place from January 14 to 18, Collector S. Visakan said on Tuesday.

The 10-day festival began with the hoisting of the holy flag on Wednesday. All events will take place as per the agama sastra. But the government has taken the decision to prevent the spread of COVID-19, a HR and CE official said.

The temple administration had made elaborate arrangements and review meetings were held since December 2021. However, the rising number of positive patients made the government to take a U turn on its earlier decisions.

The car and float festival, which are highlights of the 10-day event, would be conducted without devotees and would be a low-key affair, officials said. The devotees could however view the events live through a website and Youtube channel.

Pilgrims complained that the officials especially the police had failed to protect the padayatris as at least five of them were killed in separate road accidents by speeding vehicles. “ So far, about six lakh people have been walking from different towns to Palani. The police had not made adequate arrangements, they said.

The locals, who own mandahapadis, serve food, water and other items to the padayatris, free of cost, were disappointed as the officials had directed them to stay away citing the pandemic. ‘When the government is running TASMAC outlets allowing people to drink in dingy bars and even in the latest decision, permitted ‘jallikattu’ events, what prompted them to close down the shrine,” Kasinathan, a devotee who has been trekking to Palani every year consecutively for over 23 years, asked.

Sri Dhandayuthapani Swami Temple in Palani is an important shrine for the Hindus. A darshan on the first day of Tamil month ‘Thai’ is considered auspicious. What is the logic behind allowing the people to walk from different towns to Palani and not allowing them to have a darshan on the important day, they asked. However, the police maintained that they were only executing the government order and appealed to the padayatris to cooperate with the officials.