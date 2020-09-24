Constitute board of trustees for Palani temple: HC

Taking note of the fact that it has been over nine years since a board of trustees was constituted for the Palani Dhandayuthapani Swami Temple, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has asked the State government to take possible steps to constitute the same as early as possible.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan took into account the fact that since 2011, the Executive Officer/ Fit Person was at the helm of the affairs and even after nine years, the authorities had not constituted a board of trustees to manage the affairs of the temple. It can only be characterised as subversion of the statutory scheme.

The court was hearing the petition filed by T.R. Ramesh who challenged the tender notification issued inviting tenders for providing house keeping services in the temple and institutions attached to it. The petitioner contended that devotees were entitled to offer voluntary service known as ‘uzhavara pani.’

Further, the petitioner contended that by entrusting maintenance and cleaning works to outsiders in the name of housekeeping contract, the temple management had infringed on the rights of devotees.

He said that no regular board was constituted for over nine years and the Executive Officer cannot take major decisions having financial implications.

Quashing the tender notification, the court observed that in the very nature of things, decisions in matters that involve financial implications will have to be taken only by a duly constituted trust board. Policy decisions can only be taken by a duly constituted board of trustees, the court said.

When the same official combines in himself both the offices of Executive Officer and Fit Person, the mechanism of checks and balances goes.

Executive Officers are appointed so that trustees do not run amok. But if he is also made the fit person to discharge the functions of a trustee and continues for years, it is a fraud on the statute, the judge said.

Further, the judge said that Article 25 of the Constitution confers the fundamental right to freely practise one’s religion. In the case of Hindus, it would include the right to perform uzhavara pani.

The temple management can of course regulate it, but cannot deny it, the court said.