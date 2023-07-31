Palani temple: High Court orders status quo ante

July 31, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday ordered status quo ante after hearing a petition that had sought a direction to the Palani Dhandayuthapani Swami Temple authorities to install a board stating ‘Non-Hindus are not allowed on the temple premises.’ The petitioner said that the board which was installed earlier was removed due to renovation work.

Justice S. Srimathy passed the interim order on a petition filed by D. Senthilkumar of Palani. The petitioner, organiser of the Palani Hill Temple Devotees Organisation, said that recently a few non-Hindus wanted to utilise the winch car to reach the hilltop. When they were told that non-Hindus were not allowed, they argued with the temple authorities.

The petitioner said that members of Hindu outfits who argued in support of the temple authorities also condemned the authorities for failing to install a board on the temple premises stating that non-Hindus were not allowed on the temple premises which was removed earlier due to renovation work taken up ahead of the temple’s consecration ceremony. He said that devotees come to the temple for darshan and it was not a picnic spot. He sought a direction to the temple authorities to install the board. The court adjourned the hearing in the case.