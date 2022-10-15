Madurai

Palani rope car service to be suspended on Sunday

DINDIGUL

The rope car service at Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy temple in Palani will be suspended on Sunday owing to one-day monthly maintenance.

Winch services will be available for devotees, who can also use the stairway, said temple authorities.


