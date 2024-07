Following monthly maintenance, the rope car facility at Arulmigu Dhandayuthapaniswamy Templein Palani would be suspended for a day on July 31. A temple press note issued on Monday said that the maintenance would be carried out on the day and visiting devotees may use alternative modes to the reach the abode for darshan.

