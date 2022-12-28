Palani Municipality removes encroachments at Adivaram

December 28, 2022 07:57 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - PALANI

As encroachments shrink carriageways posing difficulties to devotees and commuters, Palani Municipality officials on Wednesday removed them in a mass drive in areas around Palani Adivaram.

The drive was carried out in places including Adivaram Sannadhi Road, Aiyampulli Road, Aruljothi Street, from Thevar Statue to Thiru Avinankudi Temple Road with police protection and under the directions of Municipal Commissioner R. Kamala.

R. Ravi, Town Planning Officer said that more than 500 shops, including 100 push carts that mostly sold puja essentials, were removed from both sides of the road.

They added that the shop owners, despite being aware of the encroachment removal drive scheduled, stay put in their regular spots.

Similarly, in Kanakkanpatti near Palani, encroachments that were obstructing the pathway for padayatra devotees on both sides of the road were removed in the presence of Palani Revenue Divisional Officer Sivakumar.

The drive was taken up as a part of the preparatory works ahead of the kumbabishekam of the hill temple scheduled on January 27 and Thai Poosam festival.

While speaking to media persons recently in Palani, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekar Babu had assured to take steps to remove the encroachments near the hill temple and devise plans to accommodate them elsewhere.