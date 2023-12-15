Palani-Dharapuram four-lane work begins at a cost of ₹97.30 crore; Minister Velu says ₹4324 crore worth works are being undertaken in State

December 15, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Palani-Dharapuram two-way road is being enhanced to a four-way lane at a cost of ₹97.30 crore and the widening works on the 13.40 kilometre stretch commenced on Friday.

Tamil Nadu Highways Minister E. V. Velu, Food Minister R. Sakkarapani, Additional Chief Secretary to Government (Highways) Pradeep Yadav, Dindigul Collector M. N. Poongodi and others participated in the ceremony.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Velu said that under the leadership of Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, a massive allotment of ₹4,324 crore was received with which 2,200 km stretch of roads in the State had been widened from two-way to four-way.

The Palani-Dharapuram widening works, when completed, would pave way for faster movement of not only passenger vehicles, but also help movement of cargo on the stretch. With business cities like Tirupur and Coimbatore nearby, the four-way lane would help students from remote pockets here to reach educational institutions and hospitals at a faster pace.

Causeways in T.N.

In yet another major transformation, he said that there were 1,721 causeways in Tamil Nadu. With the CM having given funds, the causeways were either being raised as a bridge or widened. In 2021-22, work on 66 causeways were taken up at a cost of ₹800 crore, in 2022-23, 66 causeways were taken up at a cost of ₹110 crore and in 2023-24, 274 causeways were taken up at ₹800 crore.

Going at this pace, the Minister hoped that the State would not have anymore causeways in the future and it would help in better and smooth movement of traffic during all seasons. The survey of the causeways showed that many in the rural pockets were constructed several years or decades ago. Depending on the structural stability and other parameters, funds were allotted, he clarified.

In Dindigul district, road development works were taken up on 212 kms in 2021-22 at ₹331 crore, 301 km in 2022-23 at ₹391 crore and in 2023-24 a total of 164 kms were taken up at ₹457 crore, Mr Velu said and added that paver block footpath would be laid on the Palani-Dharapuram widening work at a cost of ₹6.87 crore with 1.50 metre width for the benefit of padayatris visiting the famous Sri Dhandayuthapani Swami Temple in Palani during Thai Poosam and Panguni Uthiram festival from Kodumudi.

Food Minister Mr. Sakkarapani said that when the widening work on the Palani-Dharapuram gets over, it would come as a blessing in disguise for the ever-increasing vehicular traffic. He appealed to the officials and the contracting firm to stick to the time schedule and also underlined the need for quality of the construction materials.

