‘Palalayam’ performed to Tiruchendur temple’s Rajagopuram

April 26, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - TIRUCHENDUR

Rituals for starting the renovation works on ‘Rajagopuram’ (Palalayam) of Lord Subramaniya Swmai Temple here were conducted on Wednesday.

After the ‘palalayam’ for the eastern side tower of the temple was conducted on February 16 to mark the commencement of the renovation works there, the ritual was performed to the ‘Rajagopuram’ on Wednesday in the presence of Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment P.K. Sekar Babu, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Anita R. Radhakrishnan and District Collector K. Senthil Raj.

The Ministers and the Collectors also inaugurated the newly built bathing pool for ‘Deivanai’, the shrine’s elephant at the cost of ₹ 30 lakh.

Mr. Sekar Babu said the renovation of the temple had been taken up on an outlay of ₹ 297.35 crore. While the share of HR and CE will be ₹ 90.90 crore, Delhi-based Vama Sundari Association, a subsidiary of billionaire Shiv Nadar’s HCL, will donate ₹ 206.45 crore for carrying out 18 renovation works in the shrine.

As ₹ 50 lakh has been allocated for creating ‘nandavanam’ in ‘Saravana Poigai’, similar amount will be spent for constructing platform for the differently abled persons to take holy dip in the sea.

“We are extending all possible help to Vama Sundari Association to execute the renovation work as we’ve planned to conduct ‘mahakumbabhishekam’ before 2025,” Mr. Sekar Babu said.