Paintings speak louder than words

With a view to conveying the message of the importance of staying indoors during the COVID-19 pandemic, volunteers have painted a drawing on the door near Anna Maligai, the headquarters of Madurai Corporation.
Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan said this mode of sending home a message to the public had become popular across the country. The volunteers have also done the theme-based paintings at Ganesh Theatre junction, Munichalai Road junction, Keelavasal junction, Anuppanadi TNHB quarters and Keeraithurai. More such paintings would be seen near Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court and Mariamman Teppakulam soon.
