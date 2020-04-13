Madurai city police have drawn a huge painting of coronavirus on Palam Station Road to create awareness among road users against venturing out during the lockdown.

The New Kalpalam Bridge-Palam Station Road junction is a major intersection for people from various parts of the city coming to Goripalayam junction.

A sub-inspector says the police are not stopping anyone from moving around to buy essential commodities such as groceries, vegetables and medicines, or those going to hospitals. “We are only advising them to keep indoors to the maximum extent possible as the coronavirus is deadly and anyone can easily contract it if they do not maintain social distancing.”

People are made to halt for a moment near the painting for some advice. “The painting of the virus will create some necessary fear among the people,” he added.

Some of the youth do not listen to police advice and casually say they have come out to have a cup of tea. Police explain to them how even those so called superpowers of the world have been devastated by the fast spreading infection of COVID-19.

“We seize their vehicles and book them for violating Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure under which the curfew has been ordered,” the official said.

The seized vehicles will not be given back to them till the end of the lockdown.

Police are also worried about people travelling long distance only to buy vegetables. “Some men come with their wives. Some pick up their neighbours too in their bike to buy vegetables at Simmakkal all the way from Koodal Nagar and Anaiyur,” a policeman said.

Such people are advised to buy vegetables in their neighbourhood shops. They can also make use of mobile vegetable vendors of the Corporation and avoid coming out, he added.

However, police are appreciative of the decline in the number of people coming out. The order of total curfew after 1 p.m. is almost complied by all. And the violators face penal action.