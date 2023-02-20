Painter held for attempting to sexually assault woman gatekeeper

February 20, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - TENKASI

Police have arrested a painter from Kollam district in Kerala for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a woman gatekeeper at Paavoorchathram manned level crossing on Thursday night.

When the woman gatekeeper was on duty at the Paavoorchathram manned level crossing on Thursday night last, an unidentified person under the influence of alcohol tried to sexually assault her even as she was inside the gatekeeper’s room after opening the gate. As she screamed for help, he escaped before the passers-by rushed to the room.

Since the police registered case and obtained the CCTV footages from the camera fitted near the scene of crime, police found that the culprit was Anees, 28, a painter from Vaazhavilai in Kollam district, Kerala.

After his painting work in a house at Paavoorchathram ended recently, Anees was about to leave for his native place. When he noticed the woman gatekeeper was alone on duty in the night, he tried to sexually assault her, said the police, who arrested Anees from Vaazhavilai on Monday.

Further investigations are on.