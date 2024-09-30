GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Painter hacked to death by juvenile near Madurai

Published - September 30, 2024 07:23 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

A 38-year-old painter K. Nagamuthu of Kovilpappakudi was hacked to death by a local minor boy following a quarrel under Alanganallur police station limits on Sunday night.

The police said that Nagamuthu had scolded his friend’s son after he picked up a quarrel with his father. He also slapped the boy.

This angered the boy and he pulled out a machete and attacked him multiple times on his neck and killed him on the spot.

Later, the boy took petrol from the bike of the deceased and set on fire the body. Alanganallur police have picked up the juvenile. The police said that the juvenile had been involved in another murder case under Samayanallur police station limits early in 2024. He got released only in August.

In an unrelated incident, K. Dhanapal of Varichur under Silaiman police station limits was hacked to death by two persons, including V. Karuppu, 22, and another unidentified person on Sunday.

The police have arrested Karuppu. Previous enmity is said to have led to the murder.

Published - September 30, 2024 07:23 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.