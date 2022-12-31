Painkillers, beedis seized from prisoners

December 31, 2022 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Madurai

Some painkillers and bundles of beedis were seized from various cells in Madurai Central Prison during a surprise check conducted by Madurai city police on Saturday.

A team of police personnel, led by three Assistant Commissioners of Police, entered the prison early in the morning before the prisoners’ cells were opened and began the search.

“This was planned long before and was conducted with an element of surprise for all to check any illegal activity, including possession of mobile phones,” said Commissioner of Police T. Senthil Kumar.

The teams searched all the cells and found some painkillers from the possession of a particular convict. Besides, several bundles of beedis were also seized from the prisoners. However, no mobile phone was seized, he added.

A separate team of women police personnel conducted a search in the women’s wing of the prison.