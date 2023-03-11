ADVERTISEMENT

’Paganeri’ Pillappan enthrals rasikas at Tamil Isai Sangam’s music festival

March 11, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - MADURAI

S. Padmanabhan

Nagaswaram recital by Muthamizh Peraringar awardee Paganeri Pillappan at Tamil Isai Sangam in Madurai on Friday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

The 46th Tamil Isai Festival of Tamil Isai Sangam, Madurai, commenced at Rajah Muthiah Mandram on Friday to the auspicious strains on nagaswaram performed by E. N. V. Parameswaran and E. N. P. Venkatesan. 

Students and teachers of the Tamil Isai Sangam performed “Thevara Innisai” by reciting popular hymns like “Nalvar Thuthi’ (a song about Lord Shiva’s four saints Sambandhar, Appar, Sundarar and Maanikavaasakar).

The prime time programme witnessed the nagaswaram recital by Muthamizh Peraringar awardee Paganeri Pillappan and his disciple Murali on the nagaswaram along with Balaji and Mettupalayam Dharmaraj on the Thavil. This duo started off by invoking the blessings of Lord Ganesa through Hamsathwani Ragam, his own composition. 

The next choice was “piravaa varam thaarum,“ by Papanasam Sivan in Raaga lataangi, which was composed for the film “Nandanar” in which the composer pleads to grant him the boon of not to be born again, the nuances of the raga was very well brought out and appreciated by the audience.

The artist then moved on with “vandanamu raghunandana,” by saint composer Tyagaraja in sahana on Lord Rama, conveyed  extraordinary emotional content in the raga.

Pillappan then staged for the first time his own creation of the new raga “Swarupa Sahodari,” which he vocally explained the Arohanam and Avarohanam for the song “Aruvai Uruvai Irrupavane,” was well received and applauded by the rasikas. 

The Tani Avardhanam by Balaji and Mettupalayam Dharmaraj on the Thavil portrayed their skill to play different patterns of the thalam including loud and soft beats.

At the request of the chief guest Justice G R Swaminathan, the duo played “Chinnam Siru Kiliye Kannamma,” in kaapi ragam, brought out Bharathi’s feelings for a child as well as Bharathi’s wife. They concluded the concert with a Thillana in Baghyasri by Lalgudi Jayaraman. The audience cannot forget the ecstasy that Paganeri Pillappan showered in his concert with his divine talent.

CONNECT WITH US