Padmashri awardee Manohar Devadoss felicitated

MADURAI

Padmashri awardee Manohar Devadoss said that he did not even know of his nomination until a group of his friends who were already getting letters of recommendation told him about their operation.

Speaking at a felicitation function organised by Aravind Eye Care System here on Tuesday, Mr. Devadoss said that he had precious friends who took the effort to surprise him and acknowledge his accolades.

Thanking members of the Aravind Hospital family which had written him letters, penned forewards for his books and helped sail through his gradual path to blindness, Mr. Devadoss said that he was thankful.

“Who would consider becoming blind a gift, you might ask. When I lost my left eye to cataract and right to Retinitis pigmentosa, I thought of it as a blessing. It paved way for me to write my books upon [my wife] Mahima’s suggestion,” he said.

He added that before becoming mostly blind, the years between 1976 and 1979 were most productive. He painted a number of paintings and even went on to put up an art show, he said.

Ever since, he has authored and illustrated seven books and made dear friends along the way, he said. He said “I love you all,” as he concluded.

Chairman Emeritus of Aravind Eye Hospital P Namperumalsamy, Convenor, Madurai Readers’ Club, P. Suryanarayanan and several other eminent personalities felicitated the artist.