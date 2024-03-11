Padma awardee Chinnapillai gets land patta

March 11, 2024 09:24 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - MADURAI

Following Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s announcement on Saturday about giving a new house to Padma awardee Madurai P. Chinnapillai under Kalaignar Kanavu Illam scheme, land patta was issued to her by Additional Collector Monika Rana on Monday.

Ms. Chinnapillai, a social worker, who was presented the Stree Shakti Puraskar Award by the then Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, reportedly complained about not being allocated a house under the Prime Minister’s housing scheme.

This was followed by Mr. Stalin instructing the Collector M.S. Sangeetha to take steps to provide a new house to Ms. Chinnapillai in addition to the one-cent site already provided. Further, she would be given a patta for 380 square feet land in Pillucheri, Mr. Stalin mentioned.

As per the order, Ms. Rana handed over the patta for the land to Ms. Chinnapillai. Following this, order for construction of the house, the work has started.

