Padithurais that raise a stink at Thiruvedagam

During this time of the year, devotees who visit Edaganathar Temple at Thiruvedagam make it a point to visit the Vaigai that flows quietly just across the road. The padithurais near the river were built sometime during the Nayak period. It is here that many come to offer ‘thithi’ to their loved ones On a given day, there are one or two families sitting near the padithurai with a priest performing various rituals.

Just near this area, is the temple’s parking lot and the temple management collects Rs 30 as fee for parking of vehicles. But for those who come here to offer prayers it is a traumatic experience.

There are three padithurais, one that has been built recently by Vivekananda College administration is also showing signs of wear and tear. Of the other two that were built centuries ago, one has completely disappeared under garbage while the other lies broken. Still devotees use this to enter the river. Filled with floating plastic waste, the unruly growth of weeds and shrubs on the submerged steps of the padithurai have made the water stagnant in that stretch and it is covered with algae. To reach the free flowing water, the devotees have to cross this murky and slippery patch.

On the broken steps, lie torn pieces of clothing and composting flowers. Shards of broken liquor bottles lie near the overgrowth surrounding the padithurai. In some places, faecal matter can also be seen.

Mangayarkarasi and family have come from Pudur to offer prayers, shocked to see the filth at the place, she says, “we wanted to come here and offer prayers as it is a very scenic place place but as the priest was chanting the mantras all of us were finding it difficult to even pray as we were assaulted by the putrid smell enveloping this area.”

Senthil, who is from the village and helps in collecting the parking fee, says that the villagers have complained umpteen number of times about this stink to the panchayat head but no action has been taken. Murugan another villager says that the excuse given by the panchayat is that there were not enough sanitary workers to do the job. “For those living nearby it is a health hazard especially during the rainy season,” he adds.

