No spadework for ‘pisanam’ paddy season

05 November 2020 18:58 IST

Farmers are reluctant to take up work in view of lack of significant rainfall

With north-east monsoon showing no sign of taking off in a big way, farmers in in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts are yet to start the spadework.

As paddy cultivation would usually be taken up in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Thoothukudi districts during the ‘pisanam’ season on over 85,000 acres – 40,000 acres in the combined Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts and 45,000 acres in Thoothukudi district – every year, farmers used to commence their work in mid-October and start transplanting saplings in the first or second week of November anticipating good rainfall during the north-east monsoon that would start in mid-October.

However, these districts are yet to get significant rainfall so far leaving the farmers sceptical about going in for the preparatory work for the ‘pisanam’ paddy season. Even after water is being discharged from the Papanasam Dam for this season, farmers are not ready to go for cultivation.

Advertising

Advertising

While 30% of farmers of Tenkasi district, pinning their hopes on the present storage level in the Gadana, Ramanadhi, Karuppanadhi and Adavinainar dams and leaving the rest to the monsoon in store, have started the preparatory works, similar activities cannot be seen in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts which shows the farmers’ reluctance.

“Even as governments are making anti-farmer policies, the nature too lets us down with belated or belied monsoons. After suffering losses in two successive ‘kar’ paddy seasons, farmers, who are not even able to repay crop loans they had availed from banks, are not prepared to start the work this year. While the monsoon has already been lost for a month (October 2020) and a week (first week of November), farmers with no resources are not ready to take chances this year. So, less than 50% of the farmers, who have land close to the reservoirs, may go in for paddy this year,” says P. Perumbadaiyar of Thirukkurunkudi and vice-president of Tamil Nadu Vivasaayigal Sangam.

In Thoothukudi also, farmers having their ranches close to the Tamirabharani and the main channels of this river alone have started the preparatory work while others have chosen to be mute spectators.

With the rainfall experienced so far in the northern parts of Thoothukudi district such as Ottapidaaram, Vilaathikulam, Ettaiyapuram and Kovilpatti, farmers have started cultivating rain-fed crops like chilly, groundnut, sunflower, maize, black gram, green gram, cotton etc.

However, situation in Kanniyakumari district is a bit hopeful as the district is getting rains ever since mid-October. Since the reservoirs of the district, mainly Petchipaarai and Perunchaani dams, have significant storage even at the start of the north-east monsoon, farmers of hopeful of enjoying good paddy season this year.

The farmers’ confidence was very evident as agriculturists even in Thovalai region have started the preparatory work by transplanting saplings from the nursery. As availability of farmhands is always a problem, the farmers rely upon the mechanized transplanting which was inspected by Collector M. Arvind on Thursday.