Paddy raised on 54 hectares in three blocks damaged by rain so far, says Tirunelveli Collector

November 24, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Northeast monsoon, which started on a delayed note this year, has damaged paddy cultivated on 53.92 hectares in three blocks so far, Collector K.P. Karthikeyan said.

Chairing the farmers’ grievance redress meeting at the Collectorate on Friday, Dr. Karthikeyan said the northeast monsoon, which started one must late in the first week of November, has ensured 19.59% surplus rain for November against the average.

The rain had damaged ‘pisanam’ paddy raised on 53.92 hectares in Ambasamudram, Cheranmahadevi and Pappakudi blocks. Revenue and agriculture officials had been asked to survey the quantum of damage. They had also been instructed to inspectt the black gram fields in Maanur block to assess the damage. Once they submitted their reports, steps will be taken to give compensation to the farmers.

Water being released from dams would reach tail-end areas of North and South Kodaimelazhagiyan, Nadhiyunni, Kannadiyan, Kodagan and Palayam channels since they had been desilted before the onset of monsoon. Desilting of Radhapuram and Mithiyankulam channels would be completed shortly.

Farmer Sorimuthu of Ayansingampatti said officials were not taking action encroachments on the North and South Kodaimelazhagiyaan channels as they hamper free flow of water. The Collector asked the Public Works Department officials to visit the problematic spots along with members of water users’ association and take action immediately to remove illegal structures, if any.

When farmer asked the Collector to take stringent action against encroachers who had created illegal structures on government poramboke lands being used by shepherds for grazing their cattle, Dr. Karthikeyan said the District Revenue Officer would inspect it and remove the encroachments and thorny bushes to facilitate cultivation of fodder.

V. Rajan, president of Thisaiyanvilai area farmers’ association complained that shutters in the Nambiyar channel had been stolen. As the officials could not give any reply, the Collector Karthikeyan came down heavily on them, and also on PWD officials who could not provide any information on this issue.

“You should have filed a complaint with the police and taken due measures before the onset of monsoon to install shutters. Sub-Collector of Cheranmahadevi would probe the issue and submit the report,” the Collector said.

When a couple of persons, with political overtone, said the Kanjipparai check dam, which was diverting water to the lands near Panagudi, had been damaged and water was going waste, Dr. Karthikeyan said: “I walked up to five Km in the Western Ghats with the officials and inspected the check dam which is in excellent shape after it was repaired. This is a meeting to discuss about farmers’ problems and not for pushing political agenda.”

Earlier, the Collector handed over farm implements to farmers.

District Forest Officer R. Murugan, Sub-Collector of Cheranmahadevi Mohammed Shabbir Alam, District Revenue Officer M. Suganya and Joint Director of Agriculture Muruganandam participated.