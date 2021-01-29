Paddy raised on 34,845 ha as dams have 97% storage

‘Crop loss being surveyed to expedite compensation disbursal’

With the reservoirs in Tirunelveli district having 97.05% storage, farmers have raised crops on 44,095 hectares, including paddy on over 34,845 hectares,said Collector V. Vishnu.

Addressing the virtual farmers’ grievance day meet here on Friday, Mr. Vishnu said the district, which received 716.92 mm rainfall between January and December last year against the annual average of 814.80 mm - with a deficit of 12% - recorded 349.91 mm rainfall in January this year against the average of 50.20 mm, which is 697% in excess.

Consequently, the dams - Papanasam, Servalar, Manimuthar, Vadakku Pachaiyar, Kodumudiyar and Nambiyar - have 97.05% water, which was 79.20% during this period last year. Buoyed by the good storage, farmers have also cultivated minor millets on 595 hectares, grams on 7,510 hectares, cotton on 653 hectares, sugarcane on 33 hectares and oilseeds on 459 hectares.

“We have adequate stock of chemical and bio fertilizers in primary agriculture cooperative societies and farmers should sow only certified seeds to get a better yield. The agro inputs are sold only through point of sale outlets to ensure immediate online payment of subsidy to the farmers’ bank account. Agriculture officials have been instructed to conduct surprise check on the sale points for quality, quantity and the price. So far the officials, after the raids, have banned the sale of agro inputs worth ₹55.33 lakh, including 25.15 tonnes of seeds,” Mr. Vishnu said.

The crop loss caused by unseasonal rains in January was being surveyed to expedite disbursal of compensation.

Subsidy

Small and marginal farmers would get 100% subsidy for installing micro irrigation gadgets such as dripper, sprinkler etc., while others would get 75% grant as they conserved water even while ensuring a better yield. As the district had received ₹10.68 crore for installing the micro irrigation equipment on 2,500 hectares during this fiscal, farmers should make use of this opportunity to have a better yield in sugarcane, coconut, oil palm, groundnut, grams, cotton, etc.

Farmers could approach the Offices of Assistant Directors of Agriculture in their taluks to get more details about the scheme and avail subsidy by submitting Aadhaar card, adangal, computer chitta, map and the certificate given by the tahsildar, in case of small and marginal farmers. They could do so online on www.tnhorticulture.tn.gov.in/horti/mimis or submit the documents with the Assistant Director, Mr. Vishnu said.

‘Insure crops’

He urged banana growers of Ervadi, Moolaikkaraipatti, Nanguneri, Poolam, Vijayanarayanam, Munneerpallam, Radhapuram, Samooharengapuram, Thisaiyanvilai, Levingipuram, Pazhavoor, Panagudi and Valliyoor areas to insure their crop by paying a premium of ₹3,211 per acre before February 28. In case of crop loss, the farmers will get ₹64,220 per acre. It can be paid in the PACBs, nationalised banks or common service centres by submitting the application along with copies of first page of the bank passbook, chitta / patta and the adangal issued by the village administrative officer.