Paddy harvest begins in Athoor region

February 21, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Paddy ready for harvest at Athoor in Dindigul district. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

Harvesting of samba paddy in Athoor block in Dindigul district has begun and the initial report indicates the yield is normal.

Athoor is regarded as a traditional paddy growing area since it is supported by irrigation from Kudaganar and Athoor dam. Water is crucial for cultivating paddy, as it is a water-intensive crop. Athoor is also the highest paddy cultivating area in Dindigul district.

According to Joint Director of Agriculture A. Anusuya, paddy has been raised on about 140 hectares in Athoor. “Owing to good rain this year, the major water sources have filled to the brim and have aided in the cultivation of paddy,” she said, adding that around 5,600 tonnes of paddy is expected to be harvested this season.

Further, it has been planned to set up Direct Purchase Centres (DPCs) at Athoor, Sitharevu and Ayyankottai, the official said.

The paddy crop, including IR-51 variety, which is ready for harvest was sown in November last. Harvest has begun in Sithayankottai and a few areas in Athoor block.

Natarajan, a paddy farmer from Athoor, said paddy from this region is of good quality and rich in taste, and hence it is in high demand in the market. To help the farmers, he appealed to the State government to open a permanent DPC at Athoor at the earliest.

