Paddy farmers seek relief

A section of farmers from Nilakottai taluk complained of false smut attack in rice, caused by a fungus, in which grains turn powdery and yellow before withering off. They said the disease has affected paddy at the yielding stage and sought relief from the government.

Submitting a petition to the Collector M. Vijayalakshmi at the grievances meet, a farmer from Vilampatti, S. Rajendran, said the fungal attack was reported in KO-52 and MGR100 varieties. “Paddy cultivation is taken up on about 1800 acres getting irrigation from the Periyar-Vaigai channels in Nilakottai taluk. This year the crop season was a bit delayed as water was released in August, not in June. So, there was rain during the flowering stage and the winter set in even before grains could mature. Excessive dampness has caused the disease,” he said.

He said that 40 grains in every 400 grains are found to be affected. “The yield has come down. Last year, I reaped 3.5 tonnes of paddy from my field. This year, I have managed only two tonnes so far. Farmers have suffered losses up to ₹ 10,000 an acre. The profit margin has shrunk,” he said.

However, an official from the quality control wing of the Agriculture Department who had visited the farms in Nilakottai, said the false smut infestation is known as ‘Lakshmi disease’ as it is an indication of a bumper crop. “The disease occurs only when there is a surplus yield. In order to contain its occurrence, we recommend a liquid to be sprayed before the grain stage. It is a problem of plenty and does not affect the yield.”