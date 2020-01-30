Paddy farmers object to water release for sugarcane

Farmers cultivating paddy in old ayacut areas of Palar Porunthalar dam near Palani objected to release of water for sugarcane growing areas.

They submitted a petition to the Collector saying that at a time when there was shortage in supply to traditional ayacut, releasing water for dry lands is not advisable.

About 10,000 acres of old ayacut of the dam is spread across five villages of Thamaraikulam, A. Kalaiymuthur, Manoor, Keeranoor and Korikadavu in Palani taluk where paddy cultivation was taken up in full swing. Water has been released for 130 days of which 57 days are remaining.

“PWD officials have assured supply for 50 days only since storage in the dam is falling fast. To save the standing crop till the grain stage, we need water for another 65 days. At this time, water is being released through the Left Main Canal for dry land irrigation where sugarcane has been cultivated,” said K. Selladurai of Manoor.

“There has been no rain since December last week to augment storage in the dam so that water level remains at 50 feet. So, the PWD should complete full irrigation cycle for traditional ayacut areas before giving water for dry land irrigation,” said farmers.