Paddy farmers begin preparing nursery

Madurai

12 September 2020 19:48 IST

Following release of water from Vaigai dam

Following release of water from Vaigai dam, nursery preparation for cultivating paddy is in full swing in the double-crop areas of the district.

Water was released from Vaigai dam on August 31 to irrigate 45,041 acres of ayacut in the double crop areas between Peranai in Dindigul district to Kallandhiri in Madurai district.

In Madurai district, majority of the double crop areas fall within Vadipatti, Alanganallur, Madurai East and Madurai West blocks.

Since, water was released nearly three months behind schedule to raise the first crop in the double crop area, this year there will only be a single crop, said P. Subburaj, Deputy Director of Agriculture (state schemes).

“So, this year there will be only 'Samba’ paddy cultivation in the double crop areas,” he said.

The target cultivation area of paddy under the samba season is 49,900 hectares in the district, he added.

Most farmers in the double-crop areas, who have raised nurseries now, will begin transplantation in the first week of October, said G. Murugan, a farmer from Mannadi Mangalam village of Vadipatti block.

Some farmers have also raised nurseries through System of Rice Intensification (SRI).

One such farmer is S. Dharmaraj from Karuppayurani.

He said that in the previous years paddy cultivation through SRI resulted in higher yields. “Pest attack is also relatively low,” he added.

Concurring with this viewpoint, the Joint Director of Agriculture, T. Vivekanandan, said that the Agricultural department also extensively promoted the farmers to opt for SRI.

Since there was a delay in release of water, the farmers have been asked to cultivate medium and long term paddy varieties, to avoid harvesting during the rainy season, he added.

“But, they must ensure that water is released for 150 days to cultivate long duration paddy”, said M. Thirupathi, a farmer from Kulamangalam.

Mr. Murugan said that despite repeated petitioning, the district administration was yet to organise a meeting with farmers. “The meeting is essential to understand the needs and issues of the farmers,” he added.