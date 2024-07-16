Paddy cultivation only on lands close to irrigation channels in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi district during this ‘kar’ season

With the southwest monsoon being active only along the Western Ghats, the farmers having their holdings far away from the dams and the major irrigation channels have not raised paddy during this ‘kar’ season fearing loss of crop due to paucity of water.

After the southwest monsoon, which would usually start in June first week every year and last till August, let down the district for the entire month of June and surfaced only in July kindling hopes that precipitation during the remaining two months would be abundant. However, this hope too got belied as no downpour was recorded in the district while the catchment areas of Papanasam and Manimuthar Dams recorded significant rainfall.

Consequently, water level in Papanasam Dam rose to 110.80 feet on Tuesday, which was only 71.50 feet on the same day last year. Similarly, water level in Manimuthar Dam, the largest reservoir of the district, stands at 73 feet on Tuesday against the 44.39 feet on the corresponding date last year.

Buoyed by this, water was released from the Papanasam and Manimuthar Dams in all major irrigation channels under the Tamirabharani basin this year for ‘kar’ paddy cultivation. While almost all the farmers having lands under North Kodaimelazhagiyaan, South Kodaimelazhgiyaan, Nadhiyunni and Kannadiyan Channels have raised paddy as they are sure of getting good harvest with the water available in the dams, only a section of the agriculturists having their ranches close to Kodagan, Tirunelveli and Palayam Channels alone have gone in for ‘kar’ paddy cultivation this year.

Since there was no rain in the plains during this southwest monsoon and more than 1,000 of the 1,200-odd irrigation tanks in the district – both systemized and non-systemized tanks – are bone dry now. Hence, most of the farmers in Kodagan, Tirunelveli and Palayam Channel region are not sure of getting water till the end of the paddy season.

“Even though water was released from the Manimuthar and the Papanasam Dams for ‘kar’ paddy cultivation in June this year after the monsoon started in Kerala on the other side of the Western Ghats in June on positive note, the farmers having their lands far away from the dams did not start farming operations for this paddy season straightaway as we wanted to see if the monsoon becomes intense and widespread. As the monsoon vanished even in Kerala in June, most of the farmers decided not to take the risk this year. So, the farmers having their holdings close to the irrigation channels alone have cultivated paddy while others have left their fields barren,” says farmer S. Maharaja of Palayamkottai.

Even though the Department of Agriculture had set a target of cultivating paddy during this ‘kar’ season on over 25,000 acres in Tirunelveli district, the present trend indicates that the target may not be achieved due to erratic monsoon.

Situation in Thoothukudi district, having the cultivable area of 44,000 acres under the Tamirabharani basin, is also almost the same as only a section of the agriculturists having their lands close to the irrigation channels have cultivated ‘kar’ paddy while others are not ready to take chances. And, the farmers in the tail-end areas too have abstained from the ‘kar’ paddy season farming operations even though they have lands close to the irrigation channels.

In Tenkasi district, farmers having lands close under Chittar Basin are involved in active farming operations while the farmers north of this Basin have taken the risk by relying upon the water in their wells and also pinning hopes on the occasional rains during this monsoon.

However, situation in Kanniyakumari district is so encouraging as almost all the irrigation tanks and the channels are brimming with water, thanks to the active southwest monsoon in the neighbouring district. Barring the agricultural lands under the Thovaalai Channel, farming has moved to top gear in Kanniyakumari district this year as the major breach at Thuvachchi under Thovaalai Channel is yet to be repaired.