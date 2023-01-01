ADVERTISEMENT

Paddy crops facing pest attack in Rajapalayam region

January 01, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - Rajapalayam

The Hindu Bureau

A pest-attacked paddy crop in Rajapalayam.

Paddy crops in Rajapalayam region is facing gall midge, a pest attack on the tillers that could not produce panicles.

Assistant Director (Agriculture), Rajapalayam, Tirumalaisamy, has come out with pest control measures for the farmers to avoid yield loss.

Gall midge is all about maggots feeding at the base of the growing shoots and led to formation of the tube like gall which is similar to onion leaf or silver shoot.

The infested tillers produce no panicles and 10 per cent of infested tillers would lead to yield loss.

In a statement, the Assistant Director said that the eggs of the pest would be elongated, cylindrical shining white or red or pinkish that would be found in clusters at the base of the leaves.

The larva would be 1 mm long after hatching with pointed anterior end. It would creep down the sheath and enter the growing bud. The pupa would wriggle up the tube with the help of antennal horm to the tip of the silver shoot.

The fly would be yellowish brown mosquito-like and the adults would feed on dewdrops.

The Assistant Director suggested release of platygaster oryzae parasitised galls 10 days after transplanting as part of pest control. Other ways ploughing immediately after the harvest and removing the alternate hosts and adjust the time of planting.

Using potash fertilizer, setting up of light trap and spraying insecticides were other measures.

Spraying anyone among Phosalone, Carbosulfan, Chlorpyriphos, Fipronil, Fipronil and Thiamethoxam would help in checking the insect attack.

