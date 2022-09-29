PACSs insisting on pledging of jewels for crop loan: farmers

Sundar S 5988 Virudhunagar
September 29, 2022 19:16 IST

A section of farmers on Thursday said that some primary agricultural cooperative societies in Virudhunagar district are insisting that farmers take a jewel loan instead of crop loan even if they produce e-adangal certificates.

Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam Virudhunagar district secretary V. Murugan said that while e-adangal was insisted upon for getting a crop loan, some secretaries insisted that farmers pledge their gold jewels even after fulfilling the condition..

This complaint was made at the monthly farmers grievances redressal meeting chaired by Virudhunagar Collector J. Meghanath Reddy here on Thursday.

His contention was that instead of giving a crop loan directly, the farmers were told to take the loan by pledging jewels in some of the societies in Avudaiyapuram, Kansapuram, Mugavur, Kanniseri, Pandalgudi.

District president of Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam, N.A. Ramachandra Raja said that some of the secretaries of the PACS who had put in long period of service in the same society were having their own rules in the functioning of the society and sought their transfer.

An official from the Department of Cooperatives promised to transfer those secretaries who were not following the rules.

When a farmer wanted to repair the shutters of Anaikuttam dam before the onset of the north-east monsoon, an engineer from Public Works Department replied that proposal for replacing the shutters had been sent to the State government.

Farmers expressed apprehension that allowing setting up of a stone quarry on eight acres of land amid 500 acres of ayacut would affect farming. They sought revocation of permission for quarrying.

The Collector appealed to the farmers to insure the rabi season crops under the Prime Minister's Crop Insurance Scheme and pamphlets were distributed at the meeting.

The Collector said that works such as setting up drying yards, storage godowns, digging up open wells, sinking deep borewells, planting o saplings, construction of check dams and digging farm ponds would be taken up under Kalaignar All Villages Integrated AGricultural Development Scheme

Based on the demand of farmers to set up a copra procurement centre in Watrap block, a centre had been set up in Kansapuram, the Collector added.

The farmers were told that adequate quantity of chemical fertilizers and seeds were stocked in the district to help farmers take up cultivation.

District Revenue Officer J. Ravikumar, Joint Director, Agriculture, S. Uthandaraman, Personal Assistant (Agriculture) to Collector, Sankar S. Narayanan were among those who were present.

