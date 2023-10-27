Packing of hot edible items in plastic bags, containers banned

October 27, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Department of Food Safety has banned packing of hot edible items, including beverages, in plastic bags and containers in Thoothukudi district.

In the district’s gazette notification, the department banned packing of tea, coffee, milk, sambar, rasam and hot curry in banned plastic bags and containers as it could lead to cancer, hormone problems, formation of stones in kidney, etc., to people. Hoteliers and owners of tea and coffee shops were been instructed not to use plastic bags or containers for packing hot edible items.

The notification said while the first time offenders would be fined up to ₹2,000, the fine for the second violation would be ₹5,000. If a trader or hotelier violated this ban for the third time, the fine would be ₹10,000, besides cancellation of their licence. Moreover, a case would be registered against them, it said.

The traders should keep an announcement in their business establishments asking the customers to bring vessels for buying any edible items, said S. Mariappan, Designated Food Safety Officer, Thoothukudi.