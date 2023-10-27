HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Packing of hot edible items in plastic bags, containers banned

October 27, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Food Safety has banned packing of hot edible items, including beverages, in plastic bags and containers in Thoothukudi district.

In the district’s gazette notification, the department banned packing of tea, coffee, milk, sambar, rasam and hot curry in banned plastic bags and containers as it could lead to cancer, hormone problems, formation of stones in kidney, etc., to people. Hoteliers and owners of tea and coffee shops were been instructed not to use plastic bags or containers for packing hot edible items.

The notification said while the first time offenders would be fined up to ₹2,000, the fine for the second violation would be ₹5,000. If a trader or hotelier violated this ban for the third time, the fine would be ₹10,000, besides cancellation of their licence. Moreover, a case would be registered against them, it said.

The traders should keep an announcement in their business establishments asking the customers to bring vessels for buying any edible items, said S. Mariappan, Designated Food Safety Officer, Thoothukudi.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.