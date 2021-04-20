Madurai

Packaged water unit sealed

Food Safety officials swooped on a packaged water unit functioning without permit at Gnanaolipuram near here on Tuesday and sealed it after seizing bottles filled with water, with the market value of over ₹2 lakh, and labels of popular mineral water brands.

Annamalai, the man who has been operating the plant for the past 12 years, had been marketing ‘mineral water’ of popular brands in bottles and cans. The company had not renewed the licence for the past few years and did not have other clearances from the appropriate authorities.

The raid was conducted on instruction from Collector P. Madhusudan Reddy who received complaints from the public about unauthorised water units.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 20, 2021 8:47:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/packaged-water-unit-sealed/article34369120.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY