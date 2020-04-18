Packaged water distributors see sharp drop in sales

Packaged water distributors in Madurai say that sales have dropped significantly since the lockdown as commercial establishments starting from tea shops to corporate companies are all closed.

N. Senthil Kumar, proprietor of Sunshine Water company in Madurai, says that they currently cater only to residents. Most end up rationing their use of drinking water despite it being the summer season. They also face the additional burden of functioning only between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. “By 1 p.m., we have to ensure that we bring cans from our unit in Kallandri and give it to our distributors,” he says.

M. Aadhithya Saravanan, another proprietor whose unit is in Pudupatti, says that distributors who once used to sell 200 cans a day now buy the said number of cans after four or five days as sales are slow.

He adds that a minimum of eight people are essential for the functioning of a unit. Three people would have to wash cans, two others would fill water, one would cap the can and two would stick the label of the company. “With travel restrictions in place, it is hard for the staff to make their way back home after 1 p.m.”, he says.

He adds that reverse osmosis machines need to be cleaned everyday to ensure quality of water. In case the machine develops a fault, it becomes difficult to find a mechanic.

Mr. Senthil adds that all proprietors must maintain daily readings of water quality and submit it to the Bureau of Indian Standards every six months with samples to the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India. A broken machine would affect the quality of drinking water, he says.

There are around 80 packaged water units and at least twice the number of distributors in Madurai. Cans are priced at ₹30 each.

“On an average, I used to deliver 150 cans everyday. But now, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the sales has reduced to 40 cans”, says K. Ramalingam, a distributor.

He says that he can only sell a maximum of two cans per household. These two cans must be returned to ensure that there is proper rotation as manufacturing of cans was currently not taking place.

He says that they were stopped by the police at the beginning of the lockdown, but now they do not face such issues. “They do not question us as we supply essential commodities,” he says.

Another distributor E. Sundar, says that they wear protective gear like masks and gloves while delivering cans to houses and apartment complexes.

“People are very cautious. They ask us to leave the water cans outside their house. They keep the empty water cans and money for the fresh cans outside as well,” he says.

Unit owners say that it would be best if they were allowed more time to function as water was the most essential commodity.

“I hope things change after April 20 and we are given more reasonable timings to function,” Mr. Aadhithya says.