Pachaiyar swells, bathing banned at Thalaiyanai

Pachaiyar river has been flowing above the danger mark for the past few days. | Photo Credit: A. Shaikmohideen

August 08, 2022 19:09 IST

The dam would attract huge crowds during weekends, holidays

Considering the safety of tourists, Kalakkad – Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve’s Kalakkad Division has banned bathing in Thalaiyanai as there is a heavy flow of water in Pachaiyar river after incessant rain along the Western Ghats. Pachaiyar river, which is nourishing the cultivable lands in Kalakkad and Nangnueri, has been flowing above the danger mark for the past few days. Thalaiyanai would attract huge crowds, even from Kanniyakumari and Thoothukudi districts, during weekends and holidays. Advertisement Advertisement After intermittent rain lashed the Western Ghats on Monday too, flood situation at Thalaiyanai worsened and the ban was extended. The wooden bridge built by the people of Kani tribe near Thalaiyanai across the stream, where the tourists would take photos and selfies, has also been closed for the visitors. However, the visitors are allowed just to take a look at the majestically flowing river from a safe distance even as the Forest Department personnel are watching them. “The tourists will be allowed to take bath only after the flood subsides,” said the officials.

