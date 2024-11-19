PAC reviews progress of projects in Kanniyakumari district

The Public Accounts Committee of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, headed by K. Selvaperunthagai, inspected various ongoing development projects in Kanniyakumari district on Tuesday. The committee visited Erayumanthurai and fishing harbor in the district. The committee reviewed the construction of a glass bridge connecting Tiruvalluvar statue and Vivekananda Rock Memorial. Speaking at the review meeting, Mr. Selvaperunthagai said that the primary role of the committee is to ensure that the funds allocated for the projects are utilised effectively with the given timeline. District Collector R. Alagumeena, Superintendent of Police E. Sundaravadhanam, Lok Sabha Member V. Vijay Vasanth and Mayor R. Mahesh were present.

