PAC reviews progress of projects in Kanniyakumari district

Published - November 19, 2024 09:29 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI

The Hindu Bureau
Members of legislative estimates committee inspecting Kanniyakumari on Tuesday.

Members of legislative estimates committee inspecting Kanniyakumari on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Public Accounts Committee of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, headed by K. Selvaperunthagai, inspected various ongoing development projects in Kanniyakumari district on Tuesday. The committee visited Erayumanthurai and fishing harbor in the district. The committee reviewed the construction of a glass bridge connecting Tiruvalluvar statue and Vivekananda Rock Memorial. Speaking at the review meeting, Mr. Selvaperunthagai said that the primary role of the committee is to ensure that the funds allocated for the projects are utilised effectively with the given timeline. District Collector R. Alagumeena, Superintendent of Police E. Sundaravadhanam, Lok Sabha Member V. Vijay Vasanth and Mayor R. Mahesh were present.

