‘Paani puri’ vendor killed in road accident in Thoothukudi

March 17, 2024 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Meeran (47) of Puthantharuvai near Sattankulam in Thoothukudi district was allegedly run over by a four-wheeler on Saturday night.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that it was a hit-and-run case. However, a discreet probe by Thattarmadam police gave some leads to enmity.

A senior police officer said on Sunday that Meeran had been selling ‘paani puri’ in the locality for several years. He had purchased tablets from a medical shop near his house, but apparently had not paid the bills.

Irked, the staff of the medical shop identified as Imran, 25, is said to have hit Meeran with his car, and the victim died on the spot.

Apprehending trouble, Imran fled the spot, but the CCTV footage revealed the identity of the vehicle and helped the police zero in on the suspect. The police are also on the lookout for the medical shop owner based on the confession of Imran. Further investigation is on.