Oxygen generator commissioned

THOOTHUKUDI

07 October 2021 20:15 IST

Member of Parliament Kanimozhi inaugurated on Thursday through videoconference oxygen generator worth ₹ 1 crore installed at Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital with the funding from ‘PM CARES’.

As fund was released from ‘PM CARES’ for installing oxygen generators in the government medical college hospitals across the country during the second wave of ‘COVID-19,’ Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital also received this life-saving facility, which would separate 1,000 litres of 97% pure oxygen from atmosphere every minute to be given to the patients directly or fill up in cylinders.

Dean D. Nehru, Resident Medical Officer Silas Jayamani and Medical Superintendent Paavalan were present.

Madurai

Collector S Aneesh Sekhar along with Member of Parliament Su Venkatesan inaugurated two pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen generator plants at Government Rajaji Hospital on Thursday.

The two 1,000 litres per minute (LPM) capacity plants are part of the series of PSA Oxygen Plants established in every State and UT under the PM CARES Fund.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated 35 of them at a function in AIIMS, Rishikesh today. Synchronising with the main event, the Madurai units, located in the Speciality Block were launched. GRH Dean Dr.A Rathinavel, Head of Anaesthesia, Dr.M Kalyana Sundaram, who is the Nodal Officer for the Oxygen plants and MLAs Ko Thalapathi and P Moorthi were present.

The two plants will augment the availability of oxygen supply at GH to 6,200 LPM capacity now. The hospital also has 20,000 litres of liquid oxygen tank available.

“We do not expect any shortage of oxygen supply at the hospital for COVID-19 patients in future,” Dr.Sundaram said. The usage of PSA plants for medical need arose after the second wave of COVID-19 when the demand for oxyen-supported beds peaked and the supply fell short because during that time, the hospital was dependent only on liquid oxygen supply.

Between June and now, GH has established two PSA generators in the old building, and three each near the trauma centre and the speciality block. Of varying capacities, from 200 LPM to 1,000 LPM, the plants have been sponsored by various associations and philanthropists. Three more are in the pipeline at it’s Thoppur centre, Dr.Sundaram said.