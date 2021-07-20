Oxygen generator commissioned at GH

Speaker M. Appavu inaugurated the medical-grade oxygen generator in the Koodankulam Government Hospital, which is catering to the needs of people from more than 20 villages, on Tuesday.

This is the first oxygen generator installed with the capacity of producing 500 litres a minute in the government hospitals in southern Tamil Nadu and has been sponsored by Larsen and Toubro India.

Since L & T is involved in building Kudnakulam Nuclear Power Project’s reactors from 3 to 6, the construction major came forward to install the oxygen generator imported from Turkey and installed on an outlay of ₹1.50 crore. The oxygen generator will supply the life-saving gas to the 120 beds in the government hospital.

“Following a sharp rise in demand for medical-grade oxygen, this project was conceived by the Collector. Till now, patients had to be rushed to the Kanniyakumari District Government Medical College Hospital at Aasaaripallam in Nagercoil or Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital. Though the number of fresh COVID-19 cases has come down we’re gearing up to face the speculated ‘third wave,’ Mr. Appavu said. He said that adequate quantity of medicines and decent number of oxygen-supported beds were ready now.

Collector V. Vishnu, Sub-Collector, Cheranmahadevi, Sivakrishnamurthy, Site Director of KKNPP, Manohar Godbole, Project Director of KKNPP reactors 5 and 6 M.S. Suresh and senior officials of KKNPP and L & T and the doctors of Koodankulam Government Hospital were present.