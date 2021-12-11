Oxygen plant inaugurated at Grace Kennett Foundation Hospital

11 December 2021 20:47 IST

MADURAI

An oxygen generation plant was inaugurated at Grace Kennett Foundation Hospital in Madurai on Saturday.

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, who was the chief guest, mentioned that the steps taken by CII, Madurai Zone, along with Grace Kennett Foundation Hospital, were important as the plant would work as a sustainability model by helping smaller and mid-size hospitals to utilise the oxygen produced.

“During the second wave of the pandemic approximately 2,000 beds in private hospitals and an equal number in government hospitals in Madurai district provided healthcare but we were facing oxygen shortage and could not save many lives. Keeping that in mind, this initiative will support the entire healthcare providers in the city,” he said.

Earlier, B. Subbaraman, Chairman, CII, Madurai Zone, in his address stated that shortage of oxygen during the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic led to the installation of the sustainability model.

Dr. (Capt.) Augustus Samuel Dodd, CEO, Grace Kennett Foundation Hospital, explained the process, capacity of the plant and how it would be used for the hospital and also hospitals in Theni, Dindigul, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram and Virudhunagar.

“This plant will produce 7,000 litres of oxygen per day with a capacity to refill 60-70 cylinders. Approximately 150 cylinders of oxygen are required per day in Madurai during non-pandemic times. Hence, we initiated this scheme,” he pointed out.

A. P. J. Jaisinh Vaerkar, Vice-Chairman, CII, Madurai Zone, thanked fellow CII members who supported the team in bringing up this unique project in Madurai.