Oxygen generator inaugurated at Aruppukottai GH

A new oxygen generator was inaugurated at Aruppukottai Government Hospital on Sunday.

Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran and Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu inaugurated the oxygen generator installed at a cost of ₹1.86 crore through PM-CARES fund.

After the inauguration, the Ministers said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had instructed that all hospitals should become self-reliant on oxygen supply to face a possible third wave of COVID-19.

Accordingly, Virudhunagar district administration had ensured installation of oxygen generators at Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital and Government Hospital at Rajapalayam and on the premises of Ramco Cements factory and Sripathi Paper Mills near Sivakasi.

The new plant at GH in Aruppukottai would produce 1,000 litres of oxygen a minute and it would provide uninterrupted oxygen supply to 150 to 200 patients.

The Ministers added that the Public Works Department had set up 175 beds with oxygen supply. They also inspected a 24-hour vaccination centre run on the GH premises.

Virudhunagar Collector J. Meghanath Reddy, Aruppukottai Revenue Divisional Officer Kalyankumar, Joint Director of Health Services R. Manoharan, Aruppukottai Tahsildar Ravichandran and Chief Medical Officer Venkateswaran were among those who were present.

