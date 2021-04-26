Oxygen availability, demand reviewed

Special monitoring committee formed in Tirunelveli

TIRUNELVELI

Collector V. Vishnu chaired a meeting here on Monday evening to review the availability of medical oxygen in the district and the steps to be taken in case of sudden surge in demand for the gas following a sharp rise in the influx of fresh COVID-19 cases.

Mr. Vishnu also reviewed information on the number of COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment in the hospitals across the district, especially in the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, government hospitals and the private hospitals and the demand for oxygen for the patients undergoing treatment.

As officials replied that the district had sufficient medical oxygen stocks, the Collector asked them to update the stocks and demand details on a daily basis to the special committee formed to monitor this issue.

“The Joint Director of Agriculture and the Joint Registrar of Cooperative Societies are the members of this special committee. They should be informed every day about the oxygen stocks and the demand so that steps can be taken for ensuring a seamless supply of oxygen to the hospital concerned,” Mr. Vishnu said.

Commissioner for Disciplinary Proceedings M. Suganya, Deputy Collector (Training) Mahalakshmi, Indian Medial Association members, doctors Francis Roy, Ibrahim and others participated in the meeting.

Though the government has announced that teashops should not allow the customers to have the hot beverages and snacks in the shops and only allow takeaways, almost all the teashops in Tirunelveli and Palayamkottai flouted this norm as the customers enjoyed drinks in the shops itself. The violation was rampant in the shops situated on the inner roads.

Similar situation prevailed in Thoothukudi also.