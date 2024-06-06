GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Owners sprucing up mechanised boats for the new season as fishing ban ends on June 14

266 mechanised boats involved in day fishing are berthed in Thoothukudi Fishing Harbour while the 243 boats involved in deep-sea fishing are anchored at Tharuvaikulam Fish Landing Centre

Published - June 06, 2024 08:43 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

P. Sudhakar
A mechanised boat being repaired ahead of the new fishing season in Thoothukudi on Thursday.

A mechanised boat being repaired ahead of the new fishing season in Thoothukudi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

The mechanised boats, which remained moored since April 1 after the 60-day annual fishing ban came into effect, are now being repaired and spruced-up as fishermen prepare to venture into the sea on June 14 midnight.

Following the fishing ban, 266 mechanised boats, which are involved in day fishing, have been berthed in Thoothukudi Fishing Harbour while the 243 boats operating from Tharuvaikulam Fish Landing Centre, all involved in multiday deep sea stay fishing, have been anchored in this coastal hamlet without groyne. Another 40 mechanised boats are operating from Vembar, a coastal village situated about 30 km from Thoothukudi.

Besides repairing the boats and engines of these craft, the fishermen use the holidays to mend the fishnets. The mechanised boats requiring major repair or complete engine overhauling are being brought to the boat yards for making the vessels ready for the new season.

“Once the boat is brought to the yard, the submerging portion of the boat up to waterline should be cleaned for giving fresh coat of anti-fouling paint, which costs from ₹800 to ₹3,000 a litre. Each boat will need 20 litres of this special paint that minimises the resistance caused by the seawater while speeding-up. The cleaning up of the bottom of the boat for coating anti-fouling paint costs ₹16,000 a boat and painters’ salary will be around ₹16,000 a boat. Another ₹15,000 will have to be spent on painting the portion above the waterline and this exercise will require 40 litres with one litre priced at ₹200 minimum. We also have to pay ₹18,000 to the boat yard as rent for completing all these work within 48 hours,” says Beno, a boat owner from Puthu Theru here.

If the engine has to be overhauled, the boat owners have to spend around ₹3 lakh per boat for giving new energy to the engine and any major work in the propeller will cost another ₹25,000.

Another major expense the boat owners face is making new fishnets. If the fishnets are to be prepared with quality twines, it costs ₹400 a kg for which the Union Government slaps the GST of 18%, the boat owners say.

 “For preparing a 35-metre-long fishnet with quality twine, I need to spend about ₹40,000 for twine and rope alone. For making the fishnet with this twine and rope, the wages are ₹8,500 per net. If I have to get three sets of nets ready, then I’ll have to invest ₹1.50 lakh for fishnet alone for this new season. Hence, boat owners, who can afford to buy new nets, go in for the new nets while others mend the old nets and get ready for the season,” says Mr. Beno.

The fishermen, who did not net good catch between January and April 15 this year, hope that the upcoming new season would be profitable as the weather conditions prevailing in the high seas were favourable for fishing after several years.

 “We can see the turbid seawater now in the areas close to the shore and in the high seas as well. It means that the fish density in the fishing grounds in high seas will be good. The upcoming westerly winds and the consequent southwest monsoon will make the sea muddy, which will be conducive for fishing. So, we expect good fishing season this year,” says fisherman A. Wilson of Kanniyakumari.

