Owners of mechanised boats go on strike in Thoothukudi

March 19, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Condemning the alleged intrusion of mechanised boats from Kerala into the Gulf of Mannar, owners of 250-odd mechanised boats operating from the fishing harbour here struck work on Tuesday.

The protesting boat owners and the workers said the boats from Kerala were poaching the marine wealth of Gulf of Mannar to seriously affect the livelihood of Thoothukudi fishermen.

They urged the Tamil Nadu Government to take steps for checking the entry of Kerala boats into the waters of Gulf of Mannar to save the local fishermen.

