GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Owners of mechanised boats go on strike in Thoothukudi

March 19, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Condemning the alleged intrusion of mechanised boats from Kerala into the Gulf of Mannar, owners of 250-odd mechanised boats operating from the fishing harbour here struck work on Tuesday.

The protesting boat owners and the workers said the boats from Kerala were poaching the marine wealth of Gulf of Mannar to seriously affect the livelihood of Thoothukudi fishermen.

They urged the Tamil Nadu Government to take steps for checking the entry of Kerala boats into the waters of Gulf of Mannar to save the local fishermen.

Related Topics

Tirunelveli / fishing industry

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.