Owners having salt pans near ‘Tharuvaikulam odai’ suffer huge loss

January 24, 2024 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Even as the salt pan owners of the district have suffered huge loss in the recent downpour and consequent flooding, the salt pan owners having their units near ‘Tharuvaikulam odai’, a wild stream, have almost lost all their salt pans as floodwater has washed away the salt pans into the ‘odai’.

The widespread heavy downpour on December 17 and 18 drenched the entire Thoothukudi district the sudden flooding in Ottapidaram and Vedanaththam areas led to breach in new and the old tanks (kanmai) of Tharuvaikulam. Consequently, the floodwater that would usually drain into the sea via the ‘odai’ near Tharuvaikulam Samaththuvapuram entered several saltpan units en route to cause damage.

Even as the slightly elevated minor bridge across the stream, known as ‘Tharuvaikulam odai’, could not handle the huge flood, the encroachments made along the northern side of the ‘odai’ flowing towards the sea worsened the situation.

“The small openings in the bridge and the uncontrolled growth of the thorny bushes inside the ‘odai’ could not carry the huge influx of water flowing towards the sea. The encroachments made along the northern side of the stream for nearly 250 meters worsened the situation,” the salt pan owners say.

The flood, after destroying around 100 loads of packed salt stocked in the salt pan of Chinnadurai Nadar on the west side of the ‘odai’ and a huge shed erected for stocking the salt, reduced all the salt pans on the southern side of the ‘odai’ into rubble within minutes before entering the sea.

“Three salt pan owners, having their salt pans on the southern side of the ‘odai’ up to the sea, have suffered a huge loss in this natural calamity. We elevated the ground level by several feet to prevent the stream entering the salt pan by stocking hundreds of loads of clay for creating salt pans. The floodwater that entered our salt pans on December 18 washed away completely the salt pans into the ‘odai’. Now, a good number of our salt pans has been washed away and accumulated inside the ‘odai’ now as a ‘soil mound’,” says M. Antony Sathish Chandran, who has suffered a loss of over ₹ 20 lakh.

“I have to create again the salt pans destroyed in the nature’s fury and then start the salt production this year”.

Before entering the sea, the floodwater has encountered another obstacle near the sea where the construction of a low-level causeway as part of Tharuvaikulam –Vellaipatti beach road is going on. And, this obstacle triggered a catastrophe in nearby salt pans.

The affected salt pan owners appeal to the district administration to clear the encroachments made along the stream and remove periodically the thorny bushes grown inside the stream to ensure free flow of flood into the sea.

“Since the entire soil we had stocked in the past for creating salt pans at a height has been washed away in the flood, the District Collector may kindly allow us to take the soil now got accumulated inside the stream for making the salt pans again. While it will not cause any expense to the government, it will also save us from huge expenses as otherwise we will have to take the clay from somewhere,” said another affected salt pan owner.