Overwhelming response to mega vaccination camp

12 September 2021 19:32 IST

Many people returned home disappointed as stock got over sooner

Virudhunagar

People above 18 years turned up with enthusiasm in large numbers on Sunday for the mega vaccination camps held across the district.

The response to the camps held at 1,067 places was so overwhelming that in people had to return disappointed as the stock of vaccines got over sooner.

Virudhunagar district administration had geared up to administer 1 lakh COVID doses during the mega vaccination camp, but only 65,000 doses were supplied to the district, said District Revenue Officer R. Mangalaramasubramanian.

“We got good response from the people for the vaccination. They started to throng the all camps in good numbers,” said Joint Director of Health Services R. Manoharan.

With the residual stocks of vials already available with the district and administering the vaccine to 11 persons with each vial, the district was able to cater to around 70,000 persons, the DRO said.

The officials at the camps have collected the name and contact details of people who could not get the vaccine on Sunday.

“We will give priority to these people in the coming days as more vaccine doses are expected,” the DRO said.

Earlier, Collector J. Meghanath Reddy inaugurated a camp at Desabandhu grounds in the presence of Virudhunagar MLA A.R.R. Seenivasan.

The camps that began around 7 a.m. were scheduled to go on till 7 p.m. However, in many places, the camps were wound up much earlier on exhaustion of doses.

In some places, prizes were announced to encourage people to come forward for the vaccination.

Managing Director of SIPCOT, T. Anand, who is the special officer to monitor mega vaccination camp, inspected the camps in few places in Allampatti and Soolakkarai.

Those manning the camps were asked to get all details of the people coming for vaccination. Similarly, they were told to inform the people coming for first dose of vaccination about the schedule of the second dose.

Dindigul

Many people in Palani complained that there was no stock of the vaccines in major centres in Palani and its peripheries. According to the public, when they turned up at the Urban PHC in Palani, the staff said that there were insufficient stocks.

“We had received only 20 vials of Covishield and another 20 vials of Covaxin.”

Even on normal days, the PHC had 500 to 1000 vials, but on the mega campaign day, it had very little stock of less than 50 vials, they alleged. However, Health department officials said that they had organised the designated centre in a spacious area and hence, the PHC was kept open exclusively for elderly people, who could not travel long. Out of 1,225 centres in Dindigul district, Palani had 60 vaccine centres, they added.

Ramanathapuram

Ramanathapuram district had so far administered vaccines to 52% of the eligible population, said Collector J.U. Chandrakala on Sunday.

After inspecting the vaccination programme at a centre, she told reporters that door-to-door mobilisation had helped in a large people turning up at the vaccination centres from early morning. “We are planning to have similar camps every Sunday...” she added. The district, she hoped, would achieve 100 % soon in giving the doses to all the eligible people.